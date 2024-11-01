Insider Buying: Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Insider Purchases 32,000 Shares of Stock

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) insider Jaisim Shah bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 109,333 shares in the company, valued at $108,239.67. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jaisim Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Jaisim Shah acquired 30,000 shares of Scilex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCLX opened at $0.96 on Friday. Scilex Holding has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Scilex ( NASDAQ:SCLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scilex Holding will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCLX. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Scilex by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 130,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the second quarter worth approximately $23,064,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Scilex by 321.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 80,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Scilex in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Scilex in a report on Monday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Scilex in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

