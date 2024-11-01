Insider Buying: Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Insider Purchases 32,000 Shares of Stock

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) insider Jaisim Shah bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 109,333 shares in the company, valued at $108,239.67. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jaisim Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 16th, Jaisim Shah acquired 30,000 shares of Scilex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.

Scilex Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCLX opened at $0.96 on Friday. Scilex Holding has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scilex Holding will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCLX. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Scilex by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 130,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the second quarter worth approximately $23,064,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Scilex by 321.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 80,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Scilex in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Scilex in a report on Monday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Scilex in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

