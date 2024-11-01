Insider Buying: Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Buys 370 Shares of Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Karin Hoeing purchased 370 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,530 ($19.84) per share, for a total transaction of £5,661 ($7,341.46).

Shares of LON SMIN remained flat at GBX 1,529 ($19.83) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 751,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,012. The company has a market cap of £5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,123.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,516 ($19.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,829 ($23.72). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,709.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,704.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 30.20 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $13.55. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,111.11%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($23.99) target price on the stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

