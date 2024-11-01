Insider Selling: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) CEO Sells 7,426 Shares of Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.08 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

