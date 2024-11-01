Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells 1,278 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,474.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.12. 2,025,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $204.17 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 584.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 499.9% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 445.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 341,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after acquiring an additional 278,674 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the third quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 594.4% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

