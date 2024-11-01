Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 34,474 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 34,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $6,946,855.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,438 shares in the company, valued at $59,332,201.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,219 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $289,902.58.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,498 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $313,261.76.

Impinj Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.47 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.00. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $239.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4,013.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after buying an additional 122,579 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 718.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PI shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

Get Our Latest Report on PI

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.