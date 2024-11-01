Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,119.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.1 %

INSW traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $43.57. 536,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.08. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $65.94.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Seaways

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 408.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.