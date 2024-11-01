Insider Selling: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) VP John P. Skenesky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.86, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,545.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $115.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.35. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $266.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,324,000 after buying an additional 505,817 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Stories

