Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.38 and last traded at $74.40, with a volume of 41621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. William Blair lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Insperity Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 205.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

