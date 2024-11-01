inSure DeFi (SURE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $345,191.99

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $89.02 million and approximately $345,191.99 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,590.11 or 0.99986642 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012367 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006213 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00058970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00326522 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $520,437.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.