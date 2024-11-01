Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,840 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 438.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 41,008 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 849.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 44,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PULS traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 424,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,069. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.