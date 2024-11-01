Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,979 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

GNR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. 10,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $60.63.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

