Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,128 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned 0.22% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 172,347 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,868 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,594,000 after purchasing an additional 257,415 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 438.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,019,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 830,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after buying an additional 110,883 shares in the last quarter.

JMST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 532,588 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1451 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

