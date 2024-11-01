Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 303,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. 1,580,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,908. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

