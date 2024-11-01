Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Interface had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Interface Stock Up 33.0 %

TILE stock traded up $5.77 on Friday, reaching $23.24. 2,097,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. Interface has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TILE shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Interface from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $62,319.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,806.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,075. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $62,319.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,806.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,433. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

