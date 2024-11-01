International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 84653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International General Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

