Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 0.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $610.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $481.94 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

