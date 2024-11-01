Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $129,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.5 %

QQQ stock opened at $483.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.65 and a 200-day moving average of $468.15. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $346.62 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

