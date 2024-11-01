Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,825,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

