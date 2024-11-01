Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPHQ stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $68.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

