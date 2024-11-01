Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,962,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,383,000 after acquiring an additional 347,993 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,052,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,415,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,839,000 after buying an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 532,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 478,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $97.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $100.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.31.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

