Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.32 and last traded at $107.32. Approximately 860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.46.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $25.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.48.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.