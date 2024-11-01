Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.32 and last traded at $107.32. Approximately 860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.46.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $25.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.48.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF ( NASDAQ:PSCD Free Report ) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.93% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

