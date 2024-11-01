Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 1st (AMSWA, AWH, BCC, CARV, CHEK, CIZN, CMCM, CPSH, EVBN, FANH)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, November 1st:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get American Software Inc alerts:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of. Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of PENG (NASDAQ:PENG). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.