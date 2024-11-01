Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.28.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.38. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.66% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,384. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,803 shares of company stock worth $134,402. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,384,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 952,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 948,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 571,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,230 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,728,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

