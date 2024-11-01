iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,485 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $103.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

