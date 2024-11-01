iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2916 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,646,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,344. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $99.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.08.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.