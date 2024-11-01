iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2916 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,646,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,344. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $99.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.08.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.