iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.56 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

