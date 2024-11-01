iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Wealth Forward LLC

Wealth Forward LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,138,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 263,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

