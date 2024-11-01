iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.8% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $571.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $571.53 and its 200-day moving average is $549.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $416.07 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $492.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
