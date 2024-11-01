iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $571.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $571.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $416.07 and a 52-week high of $588.93.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
