iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1577 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.54. 3,168,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,575. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

