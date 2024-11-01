iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1577 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.54. 3,168,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,575. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

