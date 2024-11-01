iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,181. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

