iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $43.19. 47,620 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 35,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $374,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

