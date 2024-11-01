iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1004 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 741,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,214. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.