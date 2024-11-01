iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1004 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 741,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,214. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.