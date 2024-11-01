iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

