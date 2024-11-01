iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBTI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $22.61.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
