iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBGA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.38.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.