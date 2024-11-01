iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBGA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.38.

