iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
IBGK stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. 4,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.38.
