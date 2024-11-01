iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.87. 57,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,767. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.12. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $87.78 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

