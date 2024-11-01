iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 18,032 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 126% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,965 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 30,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 627,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,536. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

