iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Lowered by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

IYW stock opened at $150.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.17. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $102.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

