Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises approximately 2.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $180.62 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,275. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

