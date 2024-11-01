Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Takes $9.64 Million Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. AppLovin accounts for about 2.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 977.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $54,736,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,728,387.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APP. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.27 and its 200-day moving average is $95.70. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $174.46.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.