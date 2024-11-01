JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.46 and traded as high as $27.70. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 111,491 shares.

JAKK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

The firm has a market cap of $328.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $321.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.44 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60,977 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 35.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

