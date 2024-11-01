James Edward Hartlieb Sells 6,344 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) CEO James Edward Hartlieb sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $273,743.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,190.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. 17,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $358.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $66.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 73.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

