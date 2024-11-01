Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to Hold

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $170.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $37,431.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,829.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,720,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in HomeStreet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HomeStreet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HomeStreet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,874 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

