Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:JLQD)

Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JLQD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1771 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 227. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63. Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $43.22.
