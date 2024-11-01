Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,057. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $42.46.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Janus Henderson Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,087.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.