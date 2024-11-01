JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FROG. Robert W. Baird started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.61.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.84 and a beta of 0.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,572,774.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at $170,572,774.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $302,674.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 536,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,183,639.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,031 shares of company stock worth $4,003,447. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,141,000 after acquiring an additional 523,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,791,000 after purchasing an additional 561,897 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,722,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after buying an additional 254,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in JFrog by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,636,000 after buying an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

