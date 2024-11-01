JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 609.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 120.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 211,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 779,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,793,000 after acquiring an additional 318,680 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

