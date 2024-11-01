JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 586.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $478.08 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $523.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.55. The firm has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

