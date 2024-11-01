JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,234 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1,958.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 101,694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $677,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.90 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

